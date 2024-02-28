GSWSS delay riles VPP MLA

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 27: VPP’s Mawlai MLA, Brightstarwell Marbaniang on Tuesday questioned the non-implementation of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase III. The project, which began in 2008, has been delayed by 16 years.

“It has taken almost 16 years for the government and till date this important project is yet to see the light of the day. The GSWSS Phase III will provide a relief not to the residents of his constituency but to all the residents of Shillong,” he said.

The VPP MLA also mentioned that the Chief Minister during his budget presentation had informed the House that the government is initiating several schemes for the New Shillong Township worth over Rs 1000 crore.

He stated that the budget has no provision for flyovers in Shillong.

“I am not an expert on the matter. But I do feel that there are certain locations within the city where flyovers can be built. I request the department concerned to look into this matter and at the same time to construct foot bridges in the city for the benefit of the citizens,” Marbaniang stated.

He took strong exception to being sideline by the state government for any scheme and programme initiated in his constituency.

Marbaniang recalled that he was not invited for the crucial meeting convened by PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak to discuss the issue relating to water supply in Mawlai, despite being the MLA.

He said he was taken aback that he had been ignored since he was the one who had suggested the PHE officials to convene a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the crucial issue.

He hoped that the government will take the MLAs into confidence while dealing with any schemes within their constituencies.

Referring to the progress report of the PHE department on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Marbaniang lamented that the project had not made any progress in his constituency as on October 1 last year.

“As we are all aware JJM is a mega project launched by the central government at an estimated cost of almost Rs 3,60,000 crore. But when you look at the implementation of this important programme in the state, it is progressing at a snail’s pace, especially when it comes to my constituency,” the VPP MLA said.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that one of the oldest state dispensaries located in his constituency was functioning from a rented place.

The VPP MLA urged the government to take this matter seriously and hoped that the state dispensary will get its own building in the future.

“I would also like the Health department to upgrade infrastructure and sanction CT scans and X-ray machines in CHCs and PHCs within my constituency,” the Mawlai MLA said.