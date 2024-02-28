Cases against 4 lawmakers proceeding as per law: Govt to HC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Meghalaya that the cases pending against four lawmakers in Meghalaya are proceeding as per the law and urged the court to review the same after two months.

The high court had earlier instructed the District and Sessions Judges of each district to provide reports on any matters that are currently ongoing in their courts against MLAs and MPs.

A high court has registered a suo-motu case has been filed under the title “Designated Courts for MPs/MLAs to monitor disposal in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision”.

There are four cases pending against MLAs/MPs in Meghalaya.

A case is pending in the Court of the Special Judge (CBI) against Cabinet Minister and NPP’s Shillong East MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 of IPC and Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

One case is pending in the Court of the Special Judge (PMLA) against former Congress legislator from Umroi, Stanlywiss Rymbai under Sections 120B, 423 IPC and Section 13(C) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Another case is pending in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shillong, against former cabinet minister Deborah Ch Marak under Section 120-B, 171F and 506 of IPC.

The fourth case is pending in the Court of Special Judge (POCSO) against former Mawhati MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang under Sections 5(c)(I)and 6 of the POCSO Act.