Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cases against 4 lawmakers proceeding as per law: Govt to HC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Meghalaya that the cases pending against four lawmakers in Meghalaya are proceeding as per the law and urged the court to review the same after two months.
The high court had earlier instructed the District and Sessions Judges of each district to provide reports on any matters that are currently ongoing in their courts against MLAs and MPs.
A high court has registered a suo-motu case has been filed under the title “Designated Courts for MPs/MLAs to monitor disposal in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision”.
There are four cases pending against MLAs/MPs in Meghalaya.
A case is pending in the Court of the Special Judge (CBI) against Cabinet Minister and NPP’s Shillong East MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 of IPC and Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
One case is pending in the Court of the Special Judge (PMLA) against former Congress legislator from Umroi, Stanlywiss Rymbai under Sections 120B, 423 IPC and Section 13(C) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Another case is pending in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shillong, against former cabinet minister Deborah Ch Marak under Section 120-B, 171F and 506 of IPC.
The fourth case is pending in the Court of Special Judge (POCSO) against former Mawhati MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang under Sections 5(c)(I)and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Previous article
House adjourned sine die
Next article
GSWSS delay riles VPP MLA
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Opp MLAs stage walkout alleging violation of rules

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition MLAs staged a walkout on the last day of the Assembly’s...
MEGHALAYA

Opp united in walkout

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: For once, the three opposition parties — Congress, TMC and VPP — shed...
MEGHALAYA

Pala not bigger than AICC: TMC confident about Tura

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Meghalaya TMC on Tuesday questioned if MPCC president Vincent H Pala was...
MEGHALAYA

Govt can’t fool all people with $10-bn economy dream: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition VPP on Tuesday slammed the state government for blowing the $10-billion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Opp MLAs stage walkout alleging violation of rules

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition MLAs staged...

Opp united in walkout

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: For once, the three...

Pala not bigger than AICC: TMC confident about Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Meghalaya TMC on...
Load more

Popular news

Opp MLAs stage walkout alleging violation of rules

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition MLAs staged...

Opp united in walkout

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: For once, the three...

Pala not bigger than AICC: TMC confident about Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Meghalaya TMC on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge