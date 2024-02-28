Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Naka checking leads to drug bust in EJH; two arrested

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

KHLIEHRIAT, Feb 27: In view of the upcoming general elections in the state, a naka checking of vehicles was conducted at Umkiang, which lead to a drug bust and the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers.
Circa 10 pm on Monday, a truck (AS 28 AC 1046) en route to Lumshnong from Kalain, Cachar Assam, was stopped and checked.
During the search, two soap boxes of suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the possession of Dony Paya Mulieh (19), a resident of Rhliehshnong Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills, and Langki Rymbai (23), a resident of Dongdukan Lmshnong.
A preliminary test of the contraband was conducted on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses and the result showed the package positive for heroin. The net weight of the recovered heroin was 34.44 grams. The illegal contraband along with two mobile phones was seized and a criminal case against the suspected persons was registered under the NDPS Act.
The duo was arrested and investigation is in progress.

