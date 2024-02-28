Wednesday, February 28, 2024
TMC accuses govt of showing disrespect to PM

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The opposition TMC on Tuesday claimed that the state government would be showing great dishonour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the decision to construct the international multi-sports stadium at Ampati is revoked.
Taking part in the general discussion on the budget, TMC’s Mukul Sangma recalled that the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the stadium in 2016.
Informing that 22 acres of land have been provided for the stadium, Mukul stated that the project is being funded by the central government.
Mukul was the CM when Modi laid the base for the stadium at Ampati. The stadium was, earlier, proposed to be built in New Shillong Township at the site where the new Assembly building is being constructed.

Previous article
GHADC opposition MDCs move CEM, CM for clearance of employees’ salaries
