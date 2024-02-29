Aaranyak scientist conferred “Parivesh Mitra Sanman-2023”

Guwahati, February 29: An eminent primatologist and senior scientist with one of country’s leading research-oriented biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), Dr Dilip Chetry was conferred the “Parivesh Mitra Sanman- 2023” award as part of the celebration of the National Science Day, 2024 under aegis of Assam Government in the Assam Administrative Staff College here on February 28.

“Dr. Dilip Chetry is a senior primatologist who has been extensively working in the field for last 3 decades. His works specially focus on the Hoolock Gibbon Conservation. Apart from research and awareness education, he has led initiatives to build the capacity of forest staff of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura”, says Aaranyak through in a press statement.

The event with the focal theme – Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat was organised by the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department of Asam Government through Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) to honour prominent personalities having tremendous footprints in the field of science and technology.

The award ceremony was graced by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria and Minister, Science, Technology and Climate Change Department of Assam Government Keshab Mahanta besides a host of other senior and distinguished officials.

Dr Chetry is currently holding the position of Vice- President of Aaranyak besides heading the Primates Research and Conservation Division of the organisation since 2002.

Dr Chetry is also a Vice-Chair of IUCN/SSC Primate Specialist Group of South Asia, Executive member of IUCN/SSC Small Ape Section and a member of the International Primatological Society and American Society of Primatology, Nepal Biodiversity Research Society, Gauhati University Ethics Committee and Vijna Bharati Northeast / Northeast Science Movements.

He has also been holding the position of Director of Gibbon Conservation Center of Aaranyak in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary since 2004. He is also a Board of Director in Scholars Institute of Technology and Management in Guwahati, Assam.

Previously he was the Honorary Wildlife Warden and a member of State Wildlife Board, Government of Assam. He has published more than 45 research papers in national and international journals.