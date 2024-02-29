Scientists from 12 countries converge at USTM for 3-day International Physics Conference

Guwahati, Feb 29: The three-day-long International Conference on Frontiers in Pure and Applied Physics (ICFPAP-2024) has begun today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with the participation of over 250 international and national delegates from various corners of the globe.

The distinguished guests in the inaugural session today were Prof. Katsunori Wakabayashi, from the Kwansei Gakuin University of Japan and Prof. Kazi Hanium Maria from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh, according to a USTM Press Communique.

Organized by the Department of Physics USTM in collaboration with the Physics Academy of North-East (PANE) from 29th February to 2nd March 2024, the Conference is being participated by scientists from 12 countries from across the globe along with enthusiastic attendance of hundreds of physics students from USTM. The delegates also released the Book of Abstract during the inaugural session.

Addressing the audience, Prof. Katsunori Wakabayashi said, “It brings me great joy to have the opportunity to share insights with researchers, professionals, and students gathered here to explore cutting-edge topics of pure and applied physics”. In his presentation, he focused on the electronic and optical properties of materials, a rapidly growing field in condensed matter physics and materials science.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that the Conference aims to engage in deep discussions about the latest advancements in the field of pure and applied physics, the challenges and prospects of research.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Prof. Anurup Gohain Borua, Professor, Department of Physics, Gauhati University & Executive President, PANE and Prof. Kushal Kalita, Professor, Department of Physics, Gauhati University & General Secretary, PANE. Honorary felicitation was offered to Prof. Kalyanee Baruah, Retired Professor, Department of Physics, Gauhati University and Former President of PANE. The inaugural session ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Nitu Borgohain, Head, Department of Physics & Chairperson, ICFPAP-2024.

The keynote speakers of the conference include Prof. Katsunori Wakabayashi, from the Kwansei Gakuin University of Japan; Prof. Kazi Hanium Maria from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh; Professor Kushal Kalita, General Secretary of the Physics Academy of North-East (PANE in short); Professor Anurup Gohain Boruah, Executive president of PANE; Prof. A F Santos (online) from Universidade Federal de Mato Grosso, Brasil; Dr. Ali Ovgun (online) from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Turkey; Dr. Santanu K Maiti, from Indian statistical Institute Kolkata; Prof. Pankaj A Joshi (online) from Ahmedabad University Gujarat. Dr. Debashis Banerjee, Senior scientist from VECC Kolkata is also one of the participants.

In this context, the Chairperson of the local organising committee of the conference Dr. Nitu Borgohain said, “This conference is meant to provide a common platform for experienced and budding researchers and practicing scientists, to exchange ideas and help in the development of new ideas for the future.” The Convenors of the Conference are Dr. Mayuri Devee and Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed, all faculties of Physics at USTM. Dr Mayuri Devi stated that the tracks encompassed within the scope of this conference ranges from basic physics applications to advanced concepts. It also aims to close the gap between science and engineering and promote the aim of outcome-based research of the Govt. Of India, culminating in indigenous technologies and new scientific breakthroughs.