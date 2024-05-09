Thursday, May 9, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Fear, anger in Pakistan after girls’ school bombed on Afghan border

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 9: Suspected militants blew up a girls’ school in north-western Pakistan, stoking fresh fears about the safety of female students whose education has been targeted by Islamists for years.

The compound of the privately-owned school was partially damaged when the bomb went off during the night on Wednesday in the town of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, local police official Amjad Suhail said.

No one was killed or wounded.

The mountainous town of North Waziristan has long served as headquarters for Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda and its affiliated Haqqani network of the Afghan Taliban. The Pakistani military forced out the Haqqani network from its territory through a series of offensives that began in 2014.

The Pakistani Taliban, a group that follows the same hardline version of Islam as their Afghan counterparts but have a different organisation, have bombed girls’ schools before.

Hundreds of schools were bombed in Waziristan and Swat, the hometown of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, between 2007 and 2009 when the Pakistani Taliban ruled these regions.

A Taliban militant climbed on top of Yousafzai’s school bus and shot her in the head in 2012 when she was 15 for openly opposing the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education.

The latest incident in North Waziristan was a rare incident of targeting girls’ school after a year. “It has increased fears,” former local member of parliament Ali Wazir said.

The Pakistan Taliban, who have killed around 80,000 people in years of violence, have been seeking a resurgence since Kabul fell to their Afghan counterparts in 2021. (IANS)

Previous article
Seven killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan: Police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

APSC declares Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam results

Guwahati, May 9: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Thursday declared the results of the Combined Competitive...
Economy

How India is set to beat China in overall GDP growth sooner than expected

Shillong, May 9: A robust gross domestic product (GDP) growth, continuous thrust on manufacturing with global giants (like...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manoj Bajpayee speaks up for people from Bihar: Give us respect, don’t poke fun’

Shillong, May 9: Manoj Bajpayee, who comes from Bihar, opened up at a media interaction on Thursday on...
Technology

Indian IT sector sees resurgence in contractual hiring, talent demand for AI-driven tech roles

Shillong, May 9: The growing talent demand for emerging technologies driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and resurgence in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

APSC declares Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam results

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 9: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)...

How India is set to beat China in overall GDP growth sooner than expected

Economy 0
Shillong, May 9: A robust gross domestic product (GDP)...

Manoj Bajpayee speaks up for people from Bihar: Give us respect, don’t poke fun’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 9: Manoj Bajpayee, who comes from Bihar,...
Load more

Popular news

APSC declares Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam results

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 9: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)...

How India is set to beat China in overall GDP growth sooner than expected

Economy 0
Shillong, May 9: A robust gross domestic product (GDP)...

Manoj Bajpayee speaks up for people from Bihar: Give us respect, don’t poke fun’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 9: Manoj Bajpayee, who comes from Bihar,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img