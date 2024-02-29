Thursday, February 29, 2024
News Alert

Cabinet approves Rs 150 crore to set up global big cat alliance

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 29: The Union Cabinet on Thursday granted approval to establish a global alliance for big cats with a one-time budgetary support of Rs 150 crore for a period of five years.

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), with its headquarters in India, aims to safeguard the future of big cats and the landscapes that they thrive in.

It was first formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, at an event commemorating 50 years of India’s Project Tiger. He had also called for an alliance of global leaders to curb poaching in Asia at the Global Tiger Day, 2019.

The tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, and the cheetah are the seven big cats and out of these, five big cats, viz. tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, and cheetah are found in India.

“IBCA has secured India’s initial support of Rs 150 crore for five years (2023-24 to 2027-28). For augmented corpus, contributions from bilateral and multilateral agencies; other appropriate institutions and mobilising financial support from public sector organisations, national and international financial institutions and donor agencies will further be explored,” according to a Cabinet statement.

“The Alliance ensures sustainable use of natural resources and mitigates challenges emanating from climate change. By safeguarding big cats and their habitats, the IBCA contributes to natural climate adaptation, water and food security and well-being of thousands of communities reliant on these ecosystems. IBCA would instill cooperation among countries for mutual benefit and immensely contribute in furthering the long term conservation agenda,” it added.

The alliance will work as a multi-country, multi-agency coalition of 96 big cat range countries, as well as non-range countries that are interested in big cat conservation. Besides conservation partners and scientific organisations, it will also include business groups and corporates willing to contribute to the cause of big cats. “This will be a demonstrative step in leadership position on the big cat agenda, to bring range countries and others on a common platform,” the statement said. (IANS)

Previous article
DGCA implements stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of aviation staff
Next article
Energy for Health Summit highlights progress made in NE states
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Payal Ghosh to play yesteryear’s star Zeenat Aman in biopic ‘Shaque: The Doubt’

Shillong, February 29: Actress Payal Ghosh will essay the role of yesteryear superstar Zeenat Aman in the upcoming...
Technology

New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody’s Analytics

Shillong, February 29: Even though new investments in the semiconductor industry seem to be moving away from China,...
NATIONAL

PM KISAN: Rs 3 lakh crore disbursed till date, 90 lakh new beneficiaries added during Viksit Bharat campaign

New Delhi, Feb 29: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), a flagship scheme of Modi government, continues...
NATIONAL

Trinamool suspends Sheikh Shahjahan from party for six years

Kolkata, Feb 29: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Payal Ghosh to play yesteryear’s star Zeenat Aman in biopic ‘Shaque: The Doubt’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 29: Actress Payal Ghosh will essay the...

New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody’s Analytics

Technology 0
Shillong, February 29: Even though new investments in the...

PM KISAN: Rs 3 lakh crore disbursed till date, 90 lakh new beneficiaries added during Viksit Bharat campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi...
Load more

Popular news

Payal Ghosh to play yesteryear’s star Zeenat Aman in biopic ‘Shaque: The Doubt’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 29: Actress Payal Ghosh will essay the...

New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody’s Analytics

Technology 0
Shillong, February 29: Even though new investments in the...

PM KISAN: Rs 3 lakh crore disbursed till date, 90 lakh new beneficiaries added during Viksit Bharat campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge