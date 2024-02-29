Thursday, February 29, 2024
Energy for Health Summit highlights progress made in NE states

By: Editor

Nongpoh, Feb 29: The two-day Energy for Health Summit: North Eastern Region Chapter ’24, organized by SELCO Foundation on February 28 and 29 in Guwahati, exhibited the significant impact and progress of the ‘Energy for Health’ initiative. This initiative aims to solar power 25,000 health facilities across India, with a primary focus on the eight states of the North East.

Meghalaya emerged as a leader in the North Eastern region, with 489 healthcare facilities successfully solar-powered. Assam followed closely with 467 solar-powered healthcare facilities, followed by Mizoram with 326, Manipur with 167, and more than 50 in Nagaland. SELCO Foundation is actively seeking partnerships and strategies to achieve its goal of powering all facilities in the North East by 2026.

The summit, attended by health officials from all 8 North Eastern states, contributed to the dialogue aimed at making all 8,500+ primary healthcare facilities in the region climate-resilient.

Access to reliable energy is crucial for the timely and quality delivery of health services, powering critical life-saving equipment, and maintaining optimal conditions for vaccine storage. Dr. Meena Seram, State Nodal Officer for Maternal Health in Manipur, emphasized the positive impact of uninterrupted electricity on service quality and overall well-being of healthcare staff.

SELCO Foundation has pioneered the design and implementation of decentralized energy for critical healthcare systems, leveraging local, regional, and state-level partnerships. Rachita Misra, Associate Director at SELCO Foundation, highlighted the unique challenges of the North East, such as remoteness, low population density, and challenging terrains, which present opportunities for innovation in health and energy services.

The Operations and Maintenance (O&M) processes of the solar systems are designed for sustainability, involving partnerships with state and district health departments and local clean energy enterprises. Automated remote monitoring systems, training for health staff, and customized O&M systems for each state or region ensure optimal functioning of the energy system and reliable health service delivery.

Ms. Ibamonlang Nongbri, State Program Manager of the National Health Mission in Meghalaya, expressed optimism about achieving self-sustainability at the health facility level based on her experience with the program.

Distinguished speakers at the summit included Dr Ravi Kannan, 2023 Raman Magsaysay Awardee & Director of Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Center, and Mr. Thomas Pullenkav, Director of SELCO India.

