Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Congress decries BJP’s ‘injustices’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 28: Raising the heat on their nemesis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, terming it as the most corrupt and unjust for rolling out injustice after injustice to the people of India.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, advocate and Congress leader Mathew Antony said the major injustices meted out by the BJP to the people of the country are economic, social, and political apart from unemployment.
The national spokesperson and national media coordinator for the Northeast, Antony was accompanied by the leader of the Opposition Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, and the Opposition chief whip A. Sangma.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year merely to get elected. “Unemployment in India is at an all-time high,” he said. “With the latest released data, the unemployment rate amongst the graduates, postgraduates, and PhDs is around 33.6%. The rate of unemployment is at an all-time high of 44% among those aged 20-24 years,” the party said in a statement.
On price rise, Congress said the BJP made street dramas when LPG prices were Rs 290-400 per cylinder in 2012-2014. The LPG price now is between Rs 900 and 1100 per cylinder, it pointed out.
Stating that 700 farmers were killed during the BJP-led government’s rule when they protested against three black farm laws two years ago, Congress said the BJP has been trying to stop protests against the saffron party’s unfulfilled promises. “Congress party leader, Rahul Gandhi has promised MSP to the farmers as soon as we are elected in 2024,” the party said.
Stating that crimes against SCs, STs, and OBCs have increased by 48% in 2022, Congress said the BJP believes in exclusivity, insults the lower castes, and denies them their rights and privileges.
Congress also slammed the BJP for persecuting the religious minorities.
“A total of 386 religious institutions have been vandalised and 70,000 people are displaced (Manipur) from their homes. The FCRA approval has been cancelled for many Christian institutions across the Northeast, which is affecting their existence,” it said.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

