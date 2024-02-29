SSLC exam from March 4; HSSLC starting March 1

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The SSLC board examination 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will begin on March 4, and the HSSLC board examination 2024 will begin on March 1, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma announced on Wednesday.

The HSSLC exams will be conducted across 108 centres, while the SSLC exam will be held in 159 centres across the state. The minister assured that there will be no power cuts during the exam period, and necessary measures are in place to prevent any disruptions. He emphasised the preparedness of MBoSE officers, along with the deployment of police officials and flying squads to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.