Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SSLC exam from March 4; HSSLC starting March 1

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The SSLC board examination 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will begin on March 4, and the HSSLC board examination 2024 will begin on March 1, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma announced on Wednesday.
The HSSLC exams will be conducted across 108 centres, while the SSLC exam will be held in 159 centres across the state. The minister assured that there will be no power cuts during the exam period, and necessary measures are in place to prevent any disruptions. He emphasised the preparedness of MBoSE officers, along with the deployment of police officials and flying squads to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Previous article
Monolith Fest: KHADC seeks Dorbar Shnongs’ help
Next article
Congress decries BJP’s ‘injustices’
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made it clear that the...
MEGHALAYA

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Saleng Sangma of Congress...
MEGHALAYA

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 26: Not only does the lack...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong faces shortage of drinking water

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: In what may be perceived as suffering, there is a huge shortage of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All...

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma...

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By...
Load more

Popular news

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All...

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma...

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge