MEGHALAYA

Monolith Fest: KHADC seeks Dorbar Shnongs’ help

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 28: The KHADC has adopted a unique strategy to popularise the upcoming Monolith Festival at Mawphlang by seeking the support of various Dorbar Shnongs in the city.
Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N Syiem informed that the council has requested the Dorbar Shnongs to make announcements through their PA system to inform the residents about the upcoming three-day festival to be held at the Khasi Heritage Village, Mawphlang from March 7 to 9.
The Deputy CEM said that the festival will showcase the rich culture of the Khasis, adding that besides the traditional way of living and dressing, the festival will highlight the traditional way of medication through herbs. Folk songs and dances are some of the activities that will be showcased at the festival.
Syiem informed that they had released the road show media campaign of the festival adding that they have also launched a vehicle that will be traveling to various parts of Khasi Hills to make the public aware of the upcoming event.
He also informed that they are also using social media platforms to publicise the festival.
Invitations have been sent to all 53 traditional Himas (Kingdoms) of Ri-Bhoi, East, West, and South West Khasi Hills districts.
The heritage village is a permanent structure that will provide a platform for showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.
It may be mentioned that the council along with the Tourism department will carry out a final inspection of the Khasi Heritage Village before the festival.
Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong will grace the the inaugural function of the festival while Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma will be present on the closing day.
The lineups for the opening day include Shad Thma-Hima Mawphlang, Ka Phawar to be presented by Akbar Synteng Nongdhar, Shad Sajer-Raid Khatar Nonglyngdoh, Ri Bhoi, and performance by Lanang Hujon, Khasi Ventriloquist and Dalariti Gretel Kharnaior.
The artists who will be performing on the closing day include Khmih Creative Society, Shad Thma Hima Maharam, and the band Na U Bnai.

