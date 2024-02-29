News Capsule

Body found

The lifeless body of a man identified as Garnet Sangma was found lying at a narrow passage behind the public toilet of Syndicate bus stands Mawlonghat here on Monday. Police informed that inquest and other legal formalities were observed after which the body was shifted to NEIGRIHMS. Accordingly, after the postmortem examination, the body was kept at the NEIGRIHMS hospital morgue for identification and claim.

Unclaimed body

One unknown person was found lying unconscious at Happy Valley near the MES water pump, Wahumkhen on February 23 afternoon. Police informed that he was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Shillong for medical examination but on reaching the hospital the attending medical officer declared brought dead. Accordingly, after the inquest and other legal formalities were observed, the body was kept at the hospital morgue for identification and claim.