Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Body found

The lifeless body of a man identified as Garnet Sangma was found lying at a narrow passage behind the public toilet of Syndicate bus stands Mawlonghat here on Monday. Police informed that inquest and other legal formalities were observed after which the body was shifted to NEIGRIHMS. Accordingly, after the postmortem examination, the body was kept at the NEIGRIHMS hospital morgue for identification and claim.

Unclaimed body

One unknown person was found lying unconscious at Happy Valley near the MES water pump, Wahumkhen on February 23 afternoon. Police informed that he was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Shillong for medical examination but on reaching the hospital the attending medical officer declared brought dead. Accordingly, after the inquest and other legal formalities were observed, the body was kept at the hospital morgue for identification and claim.

 

Previous article
National Science Day observed in Tura  
Next article
Ex-M’laya Guv is Indian Police Foundation chair
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cong leader slams Shullai

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Congress slammed South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai for being a mute spectator...
MEGHALAYA

Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) – Government...
MEGHALAYA

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee’, the state BJP on Wednesday...
SPORTS

Spring-summer exhibition in city

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The one-day spring-summer exhibition was organized by The Vintage Vogue at Courtyard, by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong leader slams Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Congress slammed South...

Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project...

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit...
Load more

Popular news

Cong leader slams Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: The Congress slammed South...

Govt signs MoU to make state 2nd Green Skills Academy

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: The Meghalaya Multisectoral Project...

BJP seeks public opinion to frame poll manifesto

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 28: As part of ‘Viksit...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge