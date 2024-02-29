Thursday, February 29, 2024
Spring-summer exhibition in city

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The one-day spring-summer exhibition was organized by The Vintage Vogue at Courtyard, by Marriott on Wednesday.
Organisers Paridhi Agarwal and Jyoti Agarwal, who curated the entire exhibition, highlighted that the stalls feature a wide range of products, including apparel, footwear, and organic items, catering to various price ranges.
Paridhi Agarwal expressed, “The concept behind hosting such an exhibition in a five-star hotel is to encourage people from all backgrounds to visit and explore the variety of items on display, even if they don’t make purchases.”
Manik Chand Jewellers, among the exhibitors, showcased their authentic gold and platinum items at the exhibition. The event featured around 32 stalls, not only from the state but also from across the country.
Paridhi mentioned that there were approximately 300 walk-ins at the exhibition today.

