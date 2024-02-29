Thursday, February 29, 2024
Business

Tata Group will soon announce mega investment in semiconductor sector: Chandrasekaran

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 29: Multi-product conglomerate Tata Group will soon announce its next big investment in the semiconductor and mobile battery manufacturing businesses, a top official of Tata Sons said on Wednesday.

Accepting the MMA-Amalgamations Business Leadership Award 2023 and delivering the 20th Anantharamakrishnan Memorial Lecture here on ‘India’s Leadership in a Pivotal Decade’, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said the group will soon announce its investment to manufacture semiconductors.

Chandrasekaran also said the group will soon announce investment in mobile battery products as well.

According to him, the group will be doing many things relating to mobile phones.

“The job is just the beginning,” Chandrasekaran added while talking about the kind of business opportunities that the Tata Group will be opting for.

He said the group exited the mobile telephone business and other businesses whose contributions were marginal and focused on cash flows for all its businesses, simplified every business and worked to scale them up.

Speaking on his learnings as a business leader, Chandrasekaran said it is always ‘values first and valuations next’.

He said business valuations are an outcome of the input. While input can be controlled, the outcome cannot be controlled, he said.

According to Chandrasekaran, like an athlete working his different muscles depending on the type of terrain, a company has to work its different muscles to stay alive and move forward.

As regards the competition, he said every company should run its own race, and provide value to its customers.

Chandrasekaran also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has done a tremendous job with every major global company wanting to source from India or manufacture in India.

He said that in geopolitics, India is finding its own place in the new order. (IANS)

Previous article
PM Modi flags off India’s biggest global textile event with 5F mantra
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CID given charge of investigation against Trinamool Congress’ Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, Feb 29: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police was on Thursday handed over charge...
Environment

Aaranyak scientist conferred “Parivesh Mitra Sanman-2023”

Guwahati, February 29: An eminent primatologist and senior scientist with one of country’s leading research-oriented biodiversity conservation organisation...
MEGHALAYA

Scientists from 12 countries converge at USTM for 3-day International Physics Conference

  Guwahati, Feb 29: The three-day-long International Conference on Frontiers in Pure and Applied Physics (ICFPAP-2024) has begun today...
Health

Human trials may reveal efficacy of new Rs 100 cancer pill: Docs

Shillong, February 29: Only human trials will help understand the efficacy of the new Rs 100 pill developed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CID given charge of investigation against Trinamool Congress’ Sheikh Shahjahan

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 29: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of...

Aaranyak scientist conferred “Parivesh Mitra Sanman-2023”

Environment 0
Guwahati, February 29: An eminent primatologist and senior scientist...

Scientists from 12 countries converge at USTM for 3-day International Physics Conference

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Feb 29: The three-day-long International Conference on Frontiers...
Load more

Popular news

CID given charge of investigation against Trinamool Congress’ Sheikh Shahjahan

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 29: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of...

Aaranyak scientist conferred “Parivesh Mitra Sanman-2023”

Environment 0
Guwahati, February 29: An eminent primatologist and senior scientist...

Scientists from 12 countries converge at USTM for 3-day International Physics Conference

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Feb 29: The three-day-long International Conference on Frontiers...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge