Friday, March 1, 2024
Bomb blast at Bengaluru cafe: Karnataka Home Minister says 9 injured

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 1: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said that nine persons were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli Gate area in Bengaluru’s Whitefield on Friday.

Addressing reporters at Kunigal in Tumakuru district, he said that all the injured have been shifted to the hospitals, and he will visit the spot by the evening or Saturday morning.

“The blast incident occurred at noon. The investigation is on to find out how the blast took place, who are behind the act. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner and state police chief have rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection,” he added.

To a question if an improvised explosive device (IED) was used, the Home Minister maintained that samples are being collected from the blast site. “It is said that the explosives were kept in the bag. If proof is found in this regard, the future course of action will be initiated.”

Asked about involvement of any organisation in the blast, he said: “I will rely on the specific information by the department. Speculation is not good in these cases.”

Meanwhile, Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder and MD Divya S. Rao told media that she got information from the staff that two blasts occurred in the wash basin area of the cafe in a span of 10 seconds. “There was no explosive material such as cylinders or any such equipment kept there. They are stored at the back end near the kitchen.”

She also stated that the CCTV footage is intact and has been handed over to the police.

Blast in Bengaluru cafe, five injured
