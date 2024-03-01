Don Bosco students gear up for CUET exams  

Tura, Mar 1: Gearing up for the upcoming CUET examinations this year, over 500 final semester students of Don Bosco College, Tura, on Friday participated in a comprehensive CUET Awareness Programme organized by the College in collaboration with the College Welfare Advisory Committee of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus. The event aimed to enlighten students on the nuances of the CUET PG Examinations and NEHU’s admission procedures.

Dr. Binu Mathew, Associate Professor and Chairman of the College Welfare Advisory Committee at NEHU, Tura Campus, spearheaded the session, delving into the intricacies of the CUET PG Examinations and shedding light on NEHU’s admission protocols. His insightful presentation provided students with a roadmap for navigating the examination process and securing admission to NEHU.

Welcoming Dr. Mathew, Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, the Principal of Don Bosco College, Tura, underscored the significant turnout of students, with approximately 90% of final semester students already registered for the CUET PG Examinations slated for March 2024.

During the programme, the students were devided into two groups to accommodate everyone with the hosting of two informative sessions. Students actively engaged with Dr. Mathew, posing queries regarding examination venues and procedural aspects.