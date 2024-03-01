Groups seeks DC’s intervention on illegal smuggling  

Tura, Mar 1: The GSU and the A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills on Friday called on the district Deputy Commissioner to put a stop to the illegal supply of betel nuts (Supari) and Sugar, from and to neighbouring Bangladesh, including the illegal collection being done in connection with the activity on NH-62.

In a strong complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, the two local groups pointed out that the illegal activity was badly affecting the betel nut farmers as well as resulting in high price of sugar in the region.

“The betel nuts are coming from Bangladesh to Assam illegally through Dawki, Shillong, Nongstoin, Rongjeng and Dainadubi and Baghmara, Nongal, Songsak and Mendipathar in North Garo Hills without any valid documents,” the groups said.

According to the organizations, the smuggling of Supari has been taking place since August last year and its arrival amounting to hundreds of tons has resulted in prices of betel nuts to fall miserably leaving farmers from Garo Hills to bear the brunt of the illegal activity.

“It is only some vested interest people who are reaping the benefits but farmers are facing huge losses as no buyer is willing to purchase betel nuts from Garo Hills as the Supari that is being smuggled is much cheaper,” they added.

With regard to the supply of sugar to Bangladesh, the groups informed that the the same is being done through Dainadubi, Rongjeng, Nongal, Baghmara (NH-62) and Mendipathar, Songsak, Darugre, Nongal and Baghmara.

“As many as 20-30 trucks loaded with sugar ply daily through the above-mentioned routes in connivance with vested interest persons under the very noses of the authorities concerned. Itr is likely that certain individuals are escorting the trucks to reach its destination undisturbed, otherwise, how is it possible for the trucks to get easy access despite there being so many government check points all along NH-62,” they alleged.

According to the groups illegal collection is also being done on NH-62 from trucks carrying broomsticks, betel nuts and sugar. As per their claim the illegal collection from betel nuts and broomsticks is being done not only by anti socials but in the name of the A’king nokma as well.

The two groups in their complaint has urged the district authority to act and demanded that all the said illegal activities be immediately put to a stop to.