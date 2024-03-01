Friday, March 1, 2024
India can notch true economic potential with more women in workforce: US Consul-General

By: Agencies

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), March 1: India cannot achieve its true economic potential without the greater inclusion of women in the formal workforce, US Consul-General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, said here on Friday.

Addressing the Ujjain Regional Industrial Conclave, Hankey said that the US views India as one of its strongest partners globally.

“The US’ partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. Simply put, our countries are better together. The backbone of our bilateral relationship is our critical commercial ties,” Hankey said.

He went on to add, ahead of the International Women’s Day (March 8) that “India cannot reach its true economic potential without greater inclusion of women in the formal workforce. For the US Consulate in Mumbai, promotion of women’s economic empowerment is a priority in all initiatives”.

Currently, the US is India’s largest trading partner with over $190 billion worth goods and services exchanged last year, Hankey said. He said that the US looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with India and Madhya Pradesh to foster prosperity, inclusion and security for both the countries.

Thanking Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Hankey said he was happy to come and work with the state government, local businesses and higher education institutions to advance benefits to both the nations.

During his trip here, Hankey visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Shiva Temple, went to IIM-Indore, met industry and pharmacy leaders in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the SelectUSA Summit, witnessed the inauguration of the world’s first Vedic Clock in Ujjain and toured the Jantar Mantar observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in 1725.

IANS

