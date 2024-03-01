KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on a daily basis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: Following the end of their 15-day ultimatum to the government, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday constructed a symbolic house for tribals at the disputed Maxwelton Estate in protest against illegal encroachment by non-tribals and the government’s stony silence on the issue.

The construction work began at around 7 am and later police arrived at the spot to stop the activities.

Cornered, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner invited the KSU members for talks but the meeting ended in a stalemate.

The district administration explained that the matter pertaining to Maxwelton Estate was pending in the court but the Union would have none of it.

KSU Laban Circle president Reuben Najiar stated that the number of illegal settlers in the 9-acre estate has grown significantly over the years, with over 70 houses and 300 residents currently residing there. He highlighted that despite the Dorbar Shnong not issuing residential certificates, most residents possess Voter IDs.

The KSU made it clear that they won’t allow Maxwelton Estate to turn into Them Metor 2.0 (Harijan Colony).

The KSU also warned the district administration not to dismantle the house, threatening retaliatory action by demolishing other structures in the area. They said they would continue building houses on a daily basis for the indigenous people, while also claiming that other religious groups are sponsoring shelters for alleged illegal occupants.

Najiar criticised the district administration’s alleged inaction and silence on the matter, stating, “As a union we will not be keeping silent anymore.”

The High Court of Meghalaya, last week had directed the state government to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in Maxwelton Estate, Rilbong.