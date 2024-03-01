Truck driver killed in Ri Bhoi road accident

Nongpoh, March 1: The driver of truck (AS01 RC1762) belonging to Aradhya Transport Agency was killed after the vehicle hit the rear end of a clinker-laden truck (ML11 A1440) at Mawdiangum on the NH 6 in Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya at around 4.15 am on Friday

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle because of over speeding. He was severely injured and entrapped in the damaged cabin of the truck following the collision.

Promptly informed about the incident, police officials from Nongpoh Police Station and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the scene to extricate the vehicle from the collision site and transfer the injured driver to Nongpoh Civil Hospital. The attending Medical Officer at Nongpoh Civil Hospital declared the driver brought dead. The body has been placed in the morgue to facilitate the necessary legal formalities.