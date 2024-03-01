NECTAR joint symposium with Japan for knowledge share

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) hosted the India (NECTAR)-Japan (AIST), Joint Symposium, on February 27 for ‘PIKNIKH’ (Platform for Innovating KNowledge to International Know How) Series 55 on the topic ‘Nutraceutical Interventions for Stress, Aging and Cancer: Science and Technology to Product Development’.

A high-level team from AIST Japan including Dr Renu Wadhwa, Dr Yoshihiro Ohmiya, Dr Motomichi Doi, Dr Shinji Sugiura, Dr Ren Yoshitomi, Dr Kazumi Hirano, Dr Sunil Kaul and Mikiko Uchigashima expressed its views in this joint symposium.

Several institutions from the Northeast participated in the symposium including Dr NC Talukdar from Assam Downtown University, Prof RC Deka from Cotton University Assam, Dr Bunil Kumar Balabantaray and others from NIT Meghalaya, Dr Careen Pakyntiew and others from the Department of Biochemistry, NEHU, and many more esteemed guests.

It was a dynamic programme that brought together esteemed Japanese researchers and local experts to delve into the latest insights shaping the Science and Technology landscape.

The collaborative event proved to be an enriching exchange of knowledge and ideas, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and innovation. It featured a series of engaging discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions, where participants explored diverse topics ranging from Ashwagandha, Biolight-based screening system for nutraceuticals, factors affecting human neurogenesis – learning from neural stem cell culture studies, Small and Smart live screening system for anti-Alzeheimer compounds, and many other related and relevant topics.

Esteemed speakers from Japan shared their expertise, offering unique profound insights, practices and innovations from their intensive research.