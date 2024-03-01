Assault of HYC leader: MHRC notice to SP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) central body against the alleged assault of its Riwar Mihngi circle president and other members by the Second officer in charge of Pynursla police station.

The MHRC issued a notice to the East Khasi Hills SP asking him to submit a detailed report to the Commission within 15 days.

Earlier, the Opposition TMC demanded an inquiry into the alleged assault on HYC members.