Friday, March 1, 2024
News Alert

Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 3,371cr for 4-laning Silchar-Churaibari corridor in Assam

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 1: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that an amount of Rs 3,371.18 crore has been sanctioned for three projects in Assam encompassing sections from Nilambazar/Cheragi bypass to Chandkhira, Chandkhira to Churaibari, and Karimganj to Sutarkandi for widening to 4-lane on NH-37 and NH-8.

Totalling 58.06 km, these sections fall under Packages V, VI and VII of the Silchar-Churaibari Corridor.

Nitin Gadkari said in a social media post that the project, envisioned as a 4-lane with paved shoulders and access-controlled corridor, aims to provide enhanced highway connectivity to neighbouring states, namely Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura via NH-37, NH-6, and NH-8.

The Silchar-Churaibari corridor further strengthens international connectivity with Bangladesh via the ICP near Sutarkhandi, Assam, on NH-37.

This road’s development will ensure seamless and secure traffic flow, fostering regional economic growth and facilitating international trade, the minister added. (IANS)

Previous article
Bomb blast at Bengaluru cafe: Karnataka Home Minister says 9 injured
Next article
Truck driver killed in Ri Bhoi road accident
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Groups seeks DC’s intervention on illegal smuggling  

Tura, Mar 1: The GSU and the A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Rongjeng in East Garo...
MEGHALAYA

Don Bosco students gear up for CUET exams  

Tura, Mar 1: Gearing up for the upcoming CUET examinations this year, over 500 final semester students of...
NATIONAL

No plan to merge colleges with low enrolment: Assam minister

Guwahati, March 1: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday categorically stated that the higher education department had...
NATIONAL

Other states following Assam’s cancer care model: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, March 1:  The cancer care model of Assam has been followed by other states in the country,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Groups seeks DC’s intervention on illegal smuggling  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 1: The GSU and the A’chik Organization...

Don Bosco students gear up for CUET exams  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 1: Gearing up for the upcoming CUET...

No plan to merge colleges with low enrolment: Assam minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 1: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on...
Load more

Popular news

Groups seeks DC’s intervention on illegal smuggling  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 1: The GSU and the A’chik Organization...

Don Bosco students gear up for CUET exams  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 1: Gearing up for the upcoming CUET...

No plan to merge colleges with low enrolment: Assam minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 1: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge