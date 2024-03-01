Other states following Assam’s cancer care model: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said: “The state government and Tata Trusts jointly launched this cancer care unit here today. It is a part of the state’s network of 17 hospitals.

“The entire nation is attempting to emulate Assam. In order to make Assam a nodal state for cancer care, we are considering improving this project,” he added.

Three categories of cancer care units — of which the one at SMCH is in category 2 and will offer patients comprehensive care — are being established in government-run hospitals across the state.

“The apex cancer care hospital, a lone category 1 facility, is opening in Guwahati,” he added.

For the project, the state government will spend Rs 2,460 crore; Tata Trusts will give Rs 1,180 crore; Central government will put in Rs 180 crore while more than Rs 80 crore is expected to come from contributions.

The facilities will be run by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, which has been established to oversee them.

The Chief Minister stated that should there be an income shortfall at the end of the year, the state government will step in to cover it. “There are currently 10 such cancer care centers in operation, and over 2.15 lakh patients have received treatment there.”

IANS