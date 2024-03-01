Sanbor to urge Centre to exempt Meghalaya from purview of CAA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: With reports that the BJP-led NDA Government is set to roll out the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the party’s South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Thursday said he would urge the central government to exempt the state from the purview of this act.

The central government had earlier assured that CAA will not be effective in the Sixth Scheduled areas. However, there are concerns in the state since certain areas in Shillong do not come under the ambit of the Sixth Schedule.

It may be recalled that in February 2019, Shullai had threatened to quit the BJP if the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government failed to exempt the entire Northeast region from the then Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

In April of that year, Shullai had publicly threatened to take his own life if the CAB was implemented in Meghalaya and the rest of the Northeastern states.