State’s paediatric neurosurgeons explore ideas for collaboration

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The three-day 34th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Paediatric Neurosurgery got under way at a city hotel on Thursday.

Over 140 neurosurgeons, including some from Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia, are attending it.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh welcomed the neurosurgeons and thanked them for choosing Shillong as the venue.

“This conference opens up a window of opportunity for us as a state to explore possibilities for collaboration,” Lyngdoh said.

She lauded the private hospitals such as Nazareth, Woodlands and Supercare for trying to achieve excellence through the use of latest technology. She also thanked the private hospitals in Shillong for always assisting those in need of their care.

Lyngdoh informed the gathering Meghalaya is trying its best to start a medical college. She hoped the neurosurgeons present would lend their expertise at some point in time if the state requires their services.

“India figures as the leading country in terms of availability of medical experts and we need to engage with such health service providers in the future,” she said.

She assured the visiting doctors of the best hospitality during their stay in Shillong. She, however, regretted that the officers of the Health department were not present at the function.

Earlier, welcoming all attendees, Dr VP Singh, President of Indian Society of Pediatric Neurosurgery, urged the doctors to also explore the natural beauty of Meghalaya, its verdant hills, clear water bodies and the silvery clouds which descend to earth for a unique magical and mystical experience.

The invitees at the inaugural function included Dr W Kharshiing, founder chairman of Woodlands Hospital; Dr RS Thangkhiew, founder of Supercare Hospital; Dr Gordon Rangad, senior surgeon of Nazareth Hospital; and Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times.

In his speech, Dr Kharshiing said he was the first surgeon in Meghalaya in 1975 to have done his post-graduation in general surgery from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and followed it up with specialisation in plastic surgery from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research and Education in Chandigarh.

He said it was gratifying to note that there are now 6 neurosurgeons in Meghalaya. He said as one of them is based in Jaintia Hills, people there do not need to come to Shillong for surgery.

Dr Kharshiing, however, pointed out that most doctors delay in referring patients for neurosurgery.

“Referring patients to the right doctors should be the norm and the doctors, who refer patients to the correct department, should be incentivised by the National Medical Commission. There are many gadgets and medical technology available today including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and these should be used in the best interest of patients,” he stressed.

Dr G Rangad said he attended the inaugural session to show his support to Dr Bernard Lyngdoh Ryntathiang who is the brain behind the conference of the paediatric neurosurgeons.

Dr RS Thangkhiew too lauded the neurosurgeons, saying that he has always wondered how they remain calm during the conduct of such difficult surgeries.

“I am happy to know that there are six neurosurgeons in Meghalaya with Dr Bernard Lyngdoh being the forerunner. It is good that our doctors are returning to serve the state and its people,” Dr Thangkhiew said.