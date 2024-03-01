Friday, March 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC notice to Centre, MHA on delay in payment of compensation

By Our Reporter

Border fencing

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday directed the Union government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Department of Border Management to file affidavits within three weeks indicating the exact status with regard to payment of compensation in lieu of land claimed by the government for the Indo-Bangladesh Border Fencing.
The court observed that several matters with respect to the payment of compensation for the stretches of areas in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills have been pending with the court for a considerable period of time.
A report submitted in the court indicated that the Border Security Force (BSF) held an inquiry comprising members from the Border Road Organisation, Revenue Department of Meghalaya and the National Building Construction Company to go into the various issues pertaining to the compensation.
The court noted that the report has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the same is under examination, and that comments had already been sought from the Meghalaya government.
However, there has been no further development on the matter.

