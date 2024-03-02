All-faith forum seeks sanity on troubled border

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The Shillong All Faith Forum (SAFF) on Friday asked the Assam and Meghalaya governments to not just talk but take steps to offset any untoward incident along the interstate border.

It also asked the political parties to be mindful of what they say and how they say it while appealing to the citizens of the two states to be wary of miscreants trying to create disturbances and misunderstanding for political mileage.

SAFF president, Bishop Purely Lyngdoh said, “Hundreds of tribes and communities with different languages and customs live in the Northeast. What is happening in Manipur and Assam now is sad and alarming and there are signs that Meghalaya’s border areas are being touched.”

The faith leaders need to stand up, speak out, and call on the people to be alert and aware of the situation, he added.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising various organisations based in Ri-Bhoi had on Thursday expressed concerns over an Assam-based organisation allegedly threatening to dismantle a statue of Jesus Christ and other Christian symbols at the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Marmain in the Ri-Bhoi district.

Stating that they want to convey to all the people in the two states to join hands, Lyngdoh said the SAFF is a testimony of how the different faiths can come together under a forum with understanding and love. “We are together, we speak with one voice. It is our message to our neighbouring states as well,” he said.

Pointing out that the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner, he said, “There may be fringe elements who want to take advantage of the situation and provoke the communities.”

“We want to appeal to the people of our state and beyond, and the governments of Meghalaya and Assam to continue to talk and also to take steps to prevent any untoward incident,” Lyngdoh said.

“We also appeal to political parties because they are all connected. Kindly be mindful of what you speak, how you speak, what you do, and not create division and hatred among the people,” he said, advising the people to be wary of those with evil intentions.

“Our people should be careful about what they hear, what messages they receive from where and not succumb to such things. We want peace and harmony in normal times and times of distress as elections are approaching. We need the border areas to remain calm and cool,” he added.