MEGHALAYA

State govt seeks national status for NEIGRIHMS

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The state government has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to designate NEIGRIHMS as an “institute of national importance”.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that the augmented autonomy bestowed upon NEIGRIHMS will not only amplify its operational efficiency but also elevate the standards of quality and accountability.
It is learnt that the Union Health Minister has assured the chief minister about giving a considerate thought to the state’s request.

Smooth start to HSSLC exams; SSLC from Monday
All-faith forum seeks sanity on troubled border
