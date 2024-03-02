Delhi receives light rain, more showers expected during the day

Shillong, March 2: Parts of the national capital on Saturday morning received light rain following a western disturbance, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, five notches above the seasonal average.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be “generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds”.

“Light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours,” the IMD said in a tweet at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality AQI across the city fell under the ‘moderate’ levels on Saturday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category, standing at 53 and PM10 reached 60, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 46 and PM10 at 89.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 48, and PM10 at 78. (IANS)