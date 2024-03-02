Saturday, March 2, 2024
Nayanthara’s cryptic message on Instagram stirs speculation about Vignesh

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 2: Nayanthara, who is known as the Lady Superstar in the southern pantheon, shared a cryptic message on her social media that left her fans worried.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a text that read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.”

The cryptic message on her Instagram comes after it was rumoured that she has unfollowed her husband, Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. A Reddit user had shard the screenshot of Vignesh being absent from the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram.

Vignesh, though, appears in Nayanthara’s ‘Following’ list on the photo-sharing app.

Last week, Nayanthara took to her Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture, in which she can be seen standing beside Vignesh, who has his arms wrapped around her. Nayanthara didn’t write anything, she attached Prateek Kuhad’s song ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ to her story.

Nayanthara, incidentally, last shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’. (IANS)

