7 tracks to get you grooving before Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert

By: Agencies

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for tracks like Shape of You, Perfect and others, is set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his +-=÷x Tour.
While the singer is set to give a scintillating performance coupled with innovative production including a 360-degree circular, revolving stage, here are the playlist to get in the groove for the singer’s much anticipated gig.
Give Me Love: The track evokes a bittersweet feeling and speaks of genuine connections. It serves as a perfect incubator for cherished memories as you feel the past taking over your subconscious.
Salt Water: The song has a soothing melody at its heart, and it makes the listeners embrace the depth and leave everything, with a calming rhythm that serenades you. With each note, you feel a sense of peace wash over you, like waves gently lapping at the shore.
Afterglow: The gentle melody of the track wraps around the listener like a warm blanket giving out a warm and fuzzy feeling. The track fills your heart with joy and gratitude, and embodies the beauty of love’s embrace.
Galway Girl: The song comes with an upbeat and infectious tune that will have you tapping your feet. With its lively melody and playful lyrics, it infuses the Irish flair to the overall mood of the track.
Thinking Out Loud: Let the romance flow with this timeless ballad. The song, one of the finest by the singer-songwriter, takes you on a journey of love and passion. Surrender yourself to the simple melody and the compelling lyrical structure of the track.
Perfect: One of Ed Sheeran’s most loved tracks. It speaks of a love so pure and passionate that it has you “fighting against all odds”. The track is an earworm and has been a hot favourite of all Ed Sheeran fans across the globe.
The music video of the song has been done quite aesthetically and makes you look for ‘The one’ with whom you could share your home.
Shape of You: Of course the biggest hit of Ed Sheeran has to be on the list. The song, which was released almost 7 years ago, has a catchy tune at its core with an upbeat bass.
Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour, organised by BookMyShow Live, will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. (IANS)

