Saturday, March 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Smooth start to HSSLC exams; SSLC from Monday

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) got off to a smooth start on Friday with as many as 34,335 students writing their papers.
A total of 28,072 students are appearing in the HSSLC (Arts) examinations; 3,812 students are appearing in the Science stream while 2,440 students are appearing in the Commerce stream. 11 students are also appearing in the vocational stream.
Flying squads visited several examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.
There are 428 HSSLC institutions in Shillong and Tura with 108 examination centres in both the regions.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate will begin on Monday with 55,189 students sitting for the examinations.
There are 31,940 female candidates and 23,249 males.
Students from 1,868 institutions throughout the state will appear the examination across 159 centres.

Previous article
Govt to seek more MBBS seats from central pool
Next article
State govt seeks national status for NEIGRIHMS
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State govt seeks national status for NEIGRIHMS

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The state government has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to designate NEIGRIHMS...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to seek more MBBS seats from central pool

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The state government is contemplating to send a proposal to the Centre to...
MEGHALAYA

Contention between 2 Himas over 58 villages

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The KHADC has been asked to appoint a traditional head who will manage...
MEGHALAYA

State CIC advocates correct use of RTI Act

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), H Nongpluh, on Friday advocate the correct way...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State govt seeks national status for NEIGRIHMS

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The state government has...

Govt to seek more MBBS seats from central pool

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The state government is...

Contention between 2 Himas over 58 villages

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The KHADC has been...
Load more

Popular news

State govt seeks national status for NEIGRIHMS

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The state government has...

Govt to seek more MBBS seats from central pool

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The state government is...

Contention between 2 Himas over 58 villages

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 1: The KHADC has been...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge