Smooth start to HSSLC exams; SSLC from Monday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) got off to a smooth start on Friday with as many as 34,335 students writing their papers.

A total of 28,072 students are appearing in the HSSLC (Arts) examinations; 3,812 students are appearing in the Science stream while 2,440 students are appearing in the Commerce stream. 11 students are also appearing in the vocational stream.

Flying squads visited several examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

There are 428 HSSLC institutions in Shillong and Tura with 108 examination centres in both the regions.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate will begin on Monday with 55,189 students sitting for the examinations.

There are 31,940 female candidates and 23,249 males.

Students from 1,868 institutions throughout the state will appear the examination across 159 centres.