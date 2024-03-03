Sunday, March 3, 2024
SPORTS

Rishabh Pant set to be cleared by NCA on March 5: Ganguly

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 2: In what would come as good news for Indian cricket enthusiasts, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to be declared fully fit to return to action, former India captain and Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.
Ganguly revealed the latest update on Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before he suffered a horrific accident on December 31, 2022, and has not played international cricket since then, in an interview with a national daily.
“He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him,” said Ganguly. Delhi Capitals is yet to decide whether Rishabh Pant or someone else will captain the side in IPL 2024 beginning on March 22.Ganguly said they will wait for Pant to get fitness clearance from NCA on March 5 before taking a call on captaincy.“Let Rishabh get cleared on March 5 only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict,” said Ganguly on the issue of captaincy.
Pant has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is hoping to return to action soon.
However, Ganguly hinted that he may not be pushed directly into wicketkeeping. “As for wicketkeeping options, there’s Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui has had a very good season. There is Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs,” said Ganguly in the interview with TOI.
Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats, but Rishabh is very important,” said Ganguly. (IANS)

Previous article
Kapil backs BCCI over central contracts issue
Next article
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar was furious with Shreyas Iyer
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Sana banani cholrango matnangatani report-ko on·a helpline number-ko parakata

SHILLONG: Health centre-rangni chalaianirangko aro nirokanirangko nam-batatna technology bosturangko jakkalangan baksana a·doko sana banani cholrangko on·anio maiba dakgipa...
SALANTINI JANERA

INDIA Bloc-oni koborko AITC sengenga indiba susatelaigen: Mukul Sangma

Mendipathar: Tura seat-na MP election ong·na am·enggipana susaaoniko an·tangko chu·gimik chel·e rakkie AITC-ni dilgipa Mukul Sangma aganangaha, candidate-ko...
SALANTINI JANERA

Bi·saoni bia ka·ako bon·atna niamni gimin srokari chanchia

Shillong: Bi·saoni bia ka·ata dal·begipa songsalni namgijagipa kamko bon·atna sorkariko dakchakna legislation baksa ruuta somoionin a·dok sorkari kam...
SALANTINI JANERA

Indo-Bangla simao BSF dolko denggu rangni chadrapa

SHILLONG: Bang·bea chi aro rasing gitchakrangko badingsrukani bidingo srik srik kobor on·atgako man·e 110 Bn'-ni sima-arini out-post-jolo BSF...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sana banani cholrango matnangatani report-ko on·a helpline number-ko parakata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Health centre-rangni chalaianirangko aro nirokanirangko nam-batatna technology bosturangko...

INDIA Bloc-oni koborko AITC sengenga indiba susatelaigen: Mukul Sangma

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Mendipathar: Tura seat-na MP election ong·na am·enggipana susaaoniko an·tangko...

Bi·saoni bia ka·ako bon·atna niamni gimin srokari chanchia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Shillong: Bi·saoni bia ka·ata dal·begipa songsalni namgijagipa kamko bon·atna...
Load more

Popular news

Sana banani cholrango matnangatani report-ko on·a helpline number-ko parakata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Health centre-rangni chalaianirangko aro nirokanirangko nam-batatna technology bosturangko...

INDIA Bloc-oni koborko AITC sengenga indiba susatelaigen: Mukul Sangma

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Mendipathar: Tura seat-na MP election ong·na am·enggipana susaaoniko an·tangko...

Bi·saoni bia ka·ako bon·atna niamni gimin srokari chanchia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Shillong: Bi·saoni bia ka·ata dal·begipa songsalni namgijagipa kamko bon·atna...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge