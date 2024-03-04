Crude bombs recovered near Bengal CM’s meet venue

The bombs were kept in an abandoned hut in a field. Sources from the state police said that before any district visit of the chief minister a thorough sanitization of the area is done. It was during one such exercise that the cops recovered the crude bombs.

Besides the crude bombs, the cops also recovered some raw material required for assembling these. Initial investigation, sources said, revealed that this abandoned hut was used by the miscreants for assembling crude bombs. A hunt has been launched to track the persons behind it.

Incidentally, crude bombs or even blast at their assembling hubs have been reported from the Bhupatinagar area.

The most serious such blast took place in December 2022 just before Trinamool Congress’ general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to the district. In that blast local Trinamool Congress activists were killed.

So, district police sources said, the recovery of such a huge quantity of crude bombs and that too before the visit of the Chief Minister is being viewed very seriously by the top cops.

In view of the recovery, sources added, the district police had decided to adopt extra-precautionary measures to completely sanitize a large area within the radius of the Chief Minister’s meeting venue on Monday afternoon.

IANS