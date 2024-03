Palestinian security and medical sources said that Israeli forces on Sunday opened fire on people at the Kuwait roundabout, south of Gaza City, while they were waiting for aid trucks loaded with flour, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes bombed a small truck carrying humanitarian aid in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight, according to the state-run Palestine TV.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the incidents.

IANS