Monday, March 4, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tamannaah says it’s ‘only the beginning’ as she clocks 19 years in showbiz

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 4: It was 19 years ago, when Tamannaah Bhatia’s debut film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ was released in 2005. However, for the actress, it is just the beginning.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannah on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, congratulating her for completing 19 years in the industry. She thanked all her fans and followers.

In one post, Tamannaah wrote: “Only the beginning my cuties.”

Tamannaah’s friend Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday night took X (formerly called Twitter), to congratulate the ‘Bhola Shankar’ actress on the milestone.

The actress also shared fan-made posters and captioned it: “#19gloriousyearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling Tamannaah Bhatia. Such lovely posters by your adorable fans.”

Responding to this gesture, Tamannaah wrote: “It’s so sweet of Kaju to do this and so thoughtful of you guys.”

‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ released in 2005. The romance drama movie, which was directed by Shabah Shamsi, also features Samir Aftab.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who has appeared in over 80 films in her 19-year-long career, has started shooting for the crime thriller ‘Odela 2’ in Varanasi. It is directed by Ashok Teja.

‘Odela 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 digital release ‘Odela Railway Station’. (IANS)

Previous article
Shriya Saran shows her classical dance moves at digital art museum in Dubai
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi’s Rs 76,000 cr budget: Rs 1,000 to women, free electricity continues

New Delhi, March 4: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday unveiled the AAP government's Budget of Rs 76,000...
NATIONAL

With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

Adilabad (Telangana), March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that nothing will change in Telangana with...
NATIONAL

Several killed in Israeli attack on Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

Gaza, March 4: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli attack while they were waiting...
Business

Advisory to mutual funds likely to restrain performance of broader market, says analyst

Shillong, March 2: The massive 350-point rally in the Nifty on Friday was primarily driven by the far...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi’s Rs 76,000 cr budget: Rs 1,000 to women, free electricity continues

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on...

With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Adilabad (Telangana), March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Several killed in Israeli attack on Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

NATIONAL 0
Gaza, March 4: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi’s Rs 76,000 cr budget: Rs 1,000 to women, free electricity continues

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on...

With Congress replacing BRS, nothing will change in Telangana, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Adilabad (Telangana), March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Several killed in Israeli attack on Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

NATIONAL 0
Gaza, March 4: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge