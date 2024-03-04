Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Shweta Tiwari oozes elegance in a chikankari kurta; fans call her ‘goddess’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 4: The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ fame actress Shweta Tiwari is a vision to behold in the new pictures that she has dropped on social media, oozing grace and elegance.

Shweta, who was recently seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’, shared a series of pictures, wearing a baby pink coloured chikankari kurta.

The actress opted for a subtle makeup look — glossy pink lips, kohl rimmed eyes, and blushed cheeks.

Shweta kept her long tresses open, and rounded off the look with small silver jhumkas. She is holding a flower in her hand.

The fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Cuteness overloaded”.

One fan said: “goddess queen”, another commented: “ur smile is lit”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shweta was seen in a Punjabi film ‘Mitran Da Naa Chalda’.

In the action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, she plays the role of Shruti Bakshi, Vikram’s (Vivek Oberoi) wife.

This series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. (IANS)

Tamannaah says it’s ‘only the beginning’ as she clocks 19 years in showbiz
Mohd Danish’s advice for aspiring singers: ‘Be persistent, never stop learning’
