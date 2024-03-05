Assam Opp parties seek meeting with PM on CAA

Guwahati, March 5: The United Opposition Forum, Assam, comprising 16 national, regional and local Opposition political parties, has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the “volatile situation likely to arise” if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister ahead of his two-day visit to Assam from March 8, the forum, while referring to the recent announcement made by the Union home minister in regard to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Assam before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to address what it termed as “most sensitive issue”.

“…As you know that the people of Assam, different political parties and various stakeholders had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 from the date of its introduction in Parliament. During December 2019 and early parts of 2020. Before the outbreak of COVID, the people of Assam, from all walks of life, were in agitation for months together demanding repeal of the Act,” the forum stated in the letter to the PM.

The forum further stated that during the agitation, five youths of Assam were killed in police firing and several hundreds were injured.

“Moreover, the said Act will go to nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which is regarded as the lifeline of the Assamese people. In view of the facts and circumstances, we a delegation from United Opposition Forum of Assam, deem it very urgent to apprise you the volatile situation likely to arise in Assam in the coming days on implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Assam and seek your intervention to address this most sensitive issue for which we want an appointment with you at the earliest according to your convenience,” the forum stated.

“If you desire, we can meet you during your proposed Assam visit on March 8 and 9, 2024,” the Opposition forum stated.

“As responsible Opposition political parties, we are duty bound to raise the voices of the people. There is a strong perception among the people of Assam, irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people,” the forum stated in the letter.