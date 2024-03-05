PM Modi congratulates new Pak counterpart Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Sharif, 72, was administered the oath of office on Monday in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the presidential residence.

Taking to his X, PM Modi wrote: “Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan”.

Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, served as the PM from April 11, 2022, to August 14, 2023, after the Imran Khan government lost a no-confidence motion.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and other PML-N workers.

Shehbaz Sharif emerged as the consensus candidate of the PML-N and the PPP after they agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif worked day and night for the development of Pakistan. He has done it before, he will deliver again. Even his detractors say that he worked hard and delivered. He will prove to be an outclass PM!” the X handle of PML-N posted just after Sharif’s swearing-in ceremony.

IANS