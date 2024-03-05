Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

Guwahati, March 5: A team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam laid a trap at the Silchar Development Authority office on Tuesday and arrested an employee in a bribery case.

According to a complaint lodged with the directorate, Abhijit Kar, field surveyor of the office of the Silchar Development Authority in Cachar district, had demanded Rs 1,00,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the complainant for regularising the construction of his house.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and Kar was caught red handed in the office, immediately after he accepted Rs 15,000, as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The money has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses,” superintendent of police, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, informed in a statement.

During a body search of the public servant, an additional amount of Rs 38,500 was recovered from him and seized.

“Further, during search of the house of the public servant in Silchar town, an additional amount of Rs 12,60,890 has been recovered and seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses,” the SP stated.

In this connection, a case has been registered at anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station vide ACB police station case number 18/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

“Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the case. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,” the SP said.