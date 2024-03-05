Tuesday, March 5, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

Guwahati, March 5: A team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam laid a trap at the Silchar Development Authority office on Tuesday and arrested an employee in a bribery case.

According to a complaint lodged with the directorate, Abhijit Kar, field surveyor of the office of the Silchar Development Authority in Cachar district, had demanded Rs 1,00,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the complainant for regularising the construction of his house.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and Kar was caught red handed in the office, immediately after he accepted Rs 15,000, as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The money has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses,” superintendent of police, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, informed in a statement.

During a body search of the public servant, an additional amount of Rs 38,500 was recovered from him and seized.

“Further, during search of the house of the public servant in Silchar town, an additional amount of Rs 12,60,890 has been recovered and seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses,” the SP stated.

In this connection, a case has been registered at anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station vide ACB police station case number 18/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

“Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the case. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,” the SP said.

 

Previous article
PM Modi congratulates new Pak counterpart Shehbaz Sharif
Next article
LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on Tuesday launched and handed over the Waste Collection e-Vehicles...
NATIONAL

LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the investigation directorate of Income Tax department, Northeast region,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nora Fatehi has fear of rats, recollects harrowing experience on train

Shillong, March 5: Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one of the best dancing divas of Bollywood, has a...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates new Pak counterpart Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi, March 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on...

LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,...

Nora Fatehi has fear of rats, recollects harrowing experience on train

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 5: Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one...
Load more

Popular news

Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on...

LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,...

Nora Fatehi has fear of rats, recollects harrowing experience on train

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 5: Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge