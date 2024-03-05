Tuesday, March 5, 2024
'Bastar' trailer highlights chilling truth behind Naxal terror

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 5:  The trailer of the upcoming Adah Sharma-starrer film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

It promises a charged up narrative surrounding the chilling murder of CRPF soldiers by the naxalites and how the Naxalite machinery extends with its operatives in the urban areas.

The trailer, which is two minutes and 36 seconds in length, begins by establishing the terror of Maoists in India as the voice-over says that they are the third most dangerous terrorist outfit in the world after ISIS and Boko Haram.

However, the voice-over takes creative liberty as the claim is far from the report of the global terrorism index of 2023.

The trailer then goes onto show the merciless killing of the CRPF soldiers stationed at their hub by the Maoists.

This murder is celebrated by the students of a certain University, who identify with the communist ideology.

The makers have taken this leaf out of a real-life incident, when the killings of CRPF Jawans were allegedly celebrated at JNU by the Forum Against War back in 2010.

Actress Adah Sharma makes a powerful entry in the trailer as IPS Neerja Madhvan.

When asked who is responsible for the murder of so many soldiers, she tells the Home Minister on his face, “You”, which leaves everyone in the room shell-shocked.

The film marks the reunion of director Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, after their last successful film ‘The Kerala Story’.

The trailer also shows the Maoists meting out brutalities against the general populace in the sensitive area as well. They merciless chop anyone who doesn’t fall in line.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, the film will be released on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.

IANS

Reports on daily CAPF route marches in Bengal being sent to ECI
Parivarvad a threat to democracy', PM Modi attacks Oppn
