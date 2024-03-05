Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Business

Govt targets 5-fold jump in India’s share of global space economy

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 5: India’s Space economy stands at a modest $8 billion, but the government is targeting a five-fold increase in the country’s share of the global space economy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

“Our own projection is that by 2040 India’s space economy will multiply manifold. But more interesting is that according to some international observers, for example, the recent ADL (Arthur D Little) Report mentions that we could have the potential of $100 billion by 2040,” the minister said.

Addressing the gathering after launching the Technical Centre of IN-SPACe here, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Atomic Energy and Space said India’s quantum leap in the space sector has only been possible after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the courageous decision to “unlock” this sector from the “veil of secrecy”.

“Prime Minister Modi has broken taboos of the past by opening the space sector to public-private-participation,” he pointed out.

The minister said: “Four to five years back, we had just one digit Startups in the Space sector, today we have nearly 200 private Space Startups after opening up of the sector while the earlier ones have even turned entrepreneurs. There has been an investment of over Rs.1,000 crore by private Space Startups in the current financial year from April to December 2023.”

The Union Minister gave full credit to PM Modi for enabling India’s space scientists to vindicate the dream of their founding father Vikram Sarabhai by “unlocking” India’s space sector and providing an enabling milieu in which India’s huge potential and talent could find an outlet and prove itself to the rest of the world.

“Even though talent was never lacking in the country, the missing link of an enabling milieu was created under the leadership of PM Modi. With the opening up of the Space sector, the common masses have been able to witness the launch of the mega Space events like Chandrayaan-3 or Aditya,” he added. (IANS)

Previous article
Tata Motors stock up 204 percent in last 36 months
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on Tuesday launched and handed over the Waste Collection e-Vehicles...
NATIONAL

LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the investigation directorate of Income Tax department, Northeast region,...
NATIONAL

Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

  Guwahati, March 5: A team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam laid a trap at the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nora Fatehi has fear of rats, recollects harrowing experience on train

Shillong, March 5: Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one of the best dancing divas of Bollywood, has a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on...

LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,...

Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, March 5: A team from the directorate of...
Load more

Popular news

Speaker hands over Waste Collection e-vehicles at Baljek  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 5: Meghalaya Speaker, Thomas A Sangma on...

LS polls: IT dept deploys teams to curb use of black money in Assam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,...

Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, March 5: A team from the directorate of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge