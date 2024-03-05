Tuesday, March 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

M’laya to get piped gas connection

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 4: The central government will invest Rs 41,000 crore over the next few years to rollout piped gas connection and retail CNG for automobiles in Meghalaya and five other Northeastern states and the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.
Puri announced that Haryana City Gas has bagged the project to prepare the city gas network for supply of piped LPG in Meghalaya.
Besides Meghalaya, the piped gas network will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.

Previous article
Not my job to create awareness on central schemes, says Pala
Next article
VPP slams govt’s loan agenda
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

From Our Special Correspondent New Delhi, March 4: The possibility of a Congress-Trinamool Congress seat-sharing pact in Meghalaya now...
MEGHALAYA

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend around Rs 15,000 crore to convert the entire stretch...
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams govt’s loan agenda

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday questioned huge quantum of...
MEGHALAYA

Not my job to create awareness on central schemes, says Pala

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala has taken umbrage at NPP...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent New Delhi, March 4: The possibility...

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend...

VPP slams govt’s loan agenda

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Voice of the...
Load more

Popular news

All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent New Delhi, March 4: The possibility...

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend...

VPP slams govt’s loan agenda

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Voice of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge