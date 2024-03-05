M’laya to get piped gas connection

New Delhi, March 4: The central government will invest Rs 41,000 crore over the next few years to rollout piped gas connection and retail CNG for automobiles in Meghalaya and five other Northeastern states and the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

Puri announced that Haryana City Gas has bagged the project to prepare the city gas network for supply of piped LPG in Meghalaya.

Besides Meghalaya, the piped gas network will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.