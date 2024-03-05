Tuesday, March 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams govt’s loan agenda

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday questioned huge quantum of loans collected by the NPP-led MDA Government out of the open market.
Speaking at a public rally in Jowai to garner support for party candidate for the Shillong seat, Ricky AJ Syngkon, VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit stated that the state’s finances are in terrible condition.
According to him, as of March 31, 2024, the state government had borrowed about Rs 13,000 crore from a variety of sources.
He estimates that the loan amount will reach approximately Rs 15,500 core by March 31, 2025, while the government’s ability to repay it stands at a meagre Rs 2,733 crore.
“By 2026, the government will have borrowed a total of Rs 20,000 crore. Given the way this government is running the state, I am concerned about the future of the state,” the VPP chief stated.
He gave an example of the state’s dire financial situation, stating that JHADC employees have not received their salaries in the last 11 months.
Additionally, he asserted that those in charge of affairs have no qualms about snatching away some young people’s contracts simply because they belong to a different political party.

Previous article
M’laya to get piped gas connection
Next article
NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

From Our Special Correspondent New Delhi, March 4: The possibility of a Congress-Trinamool Congress seat-sharing pact in Meghalaya now...
MEGHALAYA

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend around Rs 15,000 crore to convert the entire stretch...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya to get piped gas connection

New Delhi, March 4: The central government will invest Rs 41,000 crore over the next few years to...
MEGHALAYA

Not my job to create awareness on central schemes, says Pala

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala has taken umbrage at NPP...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent New Delhi, March 4: The possibility...

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend...

M’laya to get piped gas connection

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, March 4: The central government will invest...
Load more

Popular news

All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent New Delhi, March 4: The possibility...

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 4: The Centre will spend...

M’laya to get piped gas connection

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, March 4: The central government will invest...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge