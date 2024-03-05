VPP slams govt’s loan agenda

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday questioned huge quantum of loans collected by the NPP-led MDA Government out of the open market.

Speaking at a public rally in Jowai to garner support for party candidate for the Shillong seat, Ricky AJ Syngkon, VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit stated that the state’s finances are in terrible condition.

According to him, as of March 31, 2024, the state government had borrowed about Rs 13,000 crore from a variety of sources.

He estimates that the loan amount will reach approximately Rs 15,500 core by March 31, 2025, while the government’s ability to repay it stands at a meagre Rs 2,733 crore.

“By 2026, the government will have borrowed a total of Rs 20,000 crore. Given the way this government is running the state, I am concerned about the future of the state,” the VPP chief stated.

He gave an example of the state’s dire financial situation, stating that JHADC employees have not received their salaries in the last 11 months.

Additionally, he asserted that those in charge of affairs have no qualms about snatching away some young people’s contracts simply because they belong to a different political party.