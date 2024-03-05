Tuesday, March 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Not my job to create awareness on central schemes, says Pala

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 4: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala has taken umbrage at NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh’s remark and asserted that it was the state government’s job to create awareness about various central projects and schemes.
“It is the state government’s responsibility since the Centre even pays money to create awareness,” Pala said while reacting to Ampareen’s allegation that the sitting MP had reduced himself to being a “dilapidated” bridge of communication between the Centre and the state and was keeping mum on pressing issues of the state which are being ignored by the Union government, forcing people to hit the streets.
Pala stated that whenever the state government wants, he offers his help in spreading awareness but as an MP, he has limitations.
Asked about the allegation that he was hardly seen in the constituency, Pala said it is the public who will decide whether he neglected his constituency or not.

Previous article
Nagpur-based institute to study pollution in Byrnihat
Next article
M’laya to get piped gas connection
spot_img

