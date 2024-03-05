Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Wedding called off after groom demands car and police intervenes

By: Agencies

Bijnor (UP), March 5: A wedding ceremony turned into a major brawl after the groom put up his demand for a Creta car as dowry before the bride’s family and then his family threatened to call off the marriage if the demand was not met.

The incident took place in Saidpuri village on Monday.

The demand led to altercation between the two parties and the police were called in to intervene.

The police arrived at the wedding venue and took control of the situation.

Finally, an agreement was reached between the two families.

As part of the deal, the groom’s family agreed to return all dowry items given by the bride’s family, along with the Rs 3.25 lakh spent by the bride’s family on food and the banquet hall.

According to reports, initially all ceremonies for the wedding were held in a cordial atmosphere but the groom suddenly raised the demand for the car.

The girl’s family was taken aback at the demand and several elders from both sides tried to pacify the groom but he was unrelenting.

After the police were called in, the matter was resolved and the baraat returned without the bride.

