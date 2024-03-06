Wednesday, March 6, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Expecting a wife to do household chores not cruelty: Delhi HC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Mar 6:  Setting aside a family court’s order denying grant of divorce to a man, the Delhi High Court recently clarified that expecting a wife to undertake household chores does not amount to cruelty.

The judgement came from a division bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, which was hearing an appeal filed by a man against a family court’s ruling that had dismissed his request for marriage dissolution over alleged cruelty by his wife.

The bench stressed the shared responsibilities that come with marriage, stating that tasks done by a wife for her household stem from love and affection, and should not be compared to the work of a maid-servant.

The expectation from a wife to manage household duties, according to the court, falls within the traditional division of responsibilities and cannot be viewed as cruelty.

Despite setting aside the family court’s judgement and granting the husband divorce based on other grounds of cruelty under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the court’s observation on household chores drew attention to the balancing of roles within a marriage.

The couple, who got married in 2007 and became parents to a son born in 2008, experienced a strained relationship from the start.

The husband accused the wife of reluctance to perform household duties and failing to integrate with his family, claims the woman contested by stating that her contributions went unappreciated.

The bench noted the husband’s efforts to salvage the marriage, including arranging separate accommodation to please his wife. However, the court observed that her frequent departures to live with her parents suggested a reluctance to uphold matrimonial unity, and depriving the husband of a shared life with his son.

IANS

Previous article
Former MP Dhananjay Singh sentenced to seven years jail in kidnapping case
Next article
Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is sure to give sporting talent a leg up and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Tejas', has opined that...
Business

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious semiconductor journey with a likely groundbreaking ceremony of three...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine shoots down 38 Russian drones, says Ukrainian Air Force

Shillong, March 6: Ukraine shot down 38 of the 42 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

Popular news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge