Wednesday, March 6, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Former MP Dhananjay Singh sentenced to seven years jail in kidnapping case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Jaunpur (UP), March 6: A special court in UP’s Jaunpur on Wednesday sentenced former MP Dhananjay Singh to a seven-year jail term in a case of extortion and kidnapping.

The special court for MP/MLA cases also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The former MP was convicted on Tuesday for kidnapping Jal Nigam project manager Abhinav Singhal and taken into custody.

Singhal had filed a case against the former MP from Jaunpur in Line Bazar police station, accusing him of kidnapping, extortion and threats.

The work of laying sewer lines worth about Rs 300 crore was going on in Jaunpur and Singhal alleged that the former MP obstructed the work.

“He forcefully called me to his residence with his men, demanded extortion and threatened to kill me,” he told the police. He had filed a case against four people including the former MP.

IANS

Previous article
B’luru cafe blast: NIA releases photo of suspected bomber, announces Rs 10 lakh reward
Next article
Expecting a wife to do household chores not cruelty: Delhi HC
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is sure to give sporting talent a leg up and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Tejas', has opined that...
Business

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious semiconductor journey with a likely groundbreaking ceremony of three...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine shoots down 38 Russian drones, says Ukrainian Air Force

Shillong, March 6: Ukraine shot down 38 of the 42 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

Popular news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge